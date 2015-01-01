|
Citation
|
de Barbieri I, Buja A, Noble H, Strini V. J. Ren. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, European Dialysis and Transplant Nurses Association/European Renal Care Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36571585
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Nursing, between healthcare professions, is the most at risk of violence and aggression. Most healthcare organizations rely on training as the primary strategy for the prevention of violence. Very little is known about the key factors for prevention against nurses: staff education, training and risk assessment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
management; aggression; violence; nursing; dialysis