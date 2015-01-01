Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nursing, between healthcare professions, is the most at risk of violence and aggression. Most healthcare organizations rely on training as the primary strategy for the prevention of violence. Very little is known about the key factors for prevention against nurses: staff education, training and risk assessment.



OBJECTIVES: The aim is to verify if the number of observed episodes of violence and aggression in renal units are associated with structural and prevention managerial strategies.



DESIGN: An observational, cross-sectional study. PARTICIPANTS: They were part of a convention sample of participants in the European Dialysis and Transplant Nurses Association/European Renal Care Association Conference of 2019, who understood the English Language and had a smartphone or tablet. MEASUREMENTS: The tool used was a questionnaire developed by Zampieron in 2010, with closed questions, focused on violence and aggression's prevention and management.



CONCLUSIONS: In conclusion our study found that organizational and managerial strategies to address violence and aggression are highly correlated with observed violence in unit. Nurses are encouraged to become proactive by participating in prevention committees and policies, attending prevention training offered by unit, and reporting all incidents including those witnessed.

