Citation
Depestele S, van Dun K, Verstraelen S, Ross V, Van Hoornweder S, Brijs K, Brijs T, Getzmann S, Meesen R. Neurobiol. Aging 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36572595
Abstract
Motor control, a ubiquitous part of driving, requires increased cognitive controlled processing in older adults relative to younger adults. However, the influence of aging on motor-related neural mechanisms in the context of driving has rarely been studied. The present study aimed to identify age-related changes in cognitive control and attention allocation during a simulated steering task, using electroencephalography. Midfrontal theta, a marker for cognitive control, and posterior alpha power, a marker for attention allocation, were measured in a total of 26 young, 25 middle-aged, and 28 older adults. By adapting driving speed, the difficulty level of this steering task was individualized for each participant.
Language: en
Keywords
Aging; Driving performance; Driving simulation; Electroencephalography; Frequency band analysis; Motor control