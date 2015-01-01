|
Yang Q, Yang L, Yang C, Wu X, Chen Y, Yao P. Nurs. Open 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36567504
BACKGROUND: Most nursing interns have suffered some form of workplace violence in clinical settings, which has been linked to the jeopardizing of patient safety. Although previous research studies have examined the effect of workplace violence on patient safety, few studies have examined whether workplace violence is associated with patient safety through professional identity and professional burnout among nursing interns. AIMS: To test whether professional identity and professional burnout play mediating roles in the relationship of workplace violence and patient safety among nursing interns.
workplace violence; nursing; burnout; patient safety; graduate; internship; professional identity; serial multiple mediation