Citation
Xu H, Xue M, Takashi E, Kitayama A, Zhu P, Liu Y. Nurs. Open 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36572647
Abstract
AIM: This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of lateral violence (LV) experienced by nursing students during their internship, explore the difference between professional identity and professionalism among nursing students who had or had not experienced LV and analyse the mediating effect of professional identity on the relationship between LV and professionalism.
Language: en
Keywords
professionalism; nursing students; lateral violence; internship; professional identity; mediating effect