Alzyoud FA, McCurry MK, Hunter Revell SM. Nurs. Sci. Q. 2023; 36(1): 70-77.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/08943184221131969

36571319

Patient abuse in healthcare is an emerging phenomenon in need of explanation and further analysis. Preventing abusive incidents in healthcare requires identifying structural imbalances that make mistreatment of vulnerable individuals possible. A theory synthesis of the vicious violence triangle and the socioecological model provides a framework to investigate factors that influence nurses' abusive behavior toward patients in hospitals. Concepts include direct violence, structural violence, cultural violence, and intrapersonal, interpersonal, and organizational factors. The patient abuse in healthcare theory supports empowerment and transformation of nursing and nursing science and offers a blueprint for research that promotes health equity.


Humans; nursing; healthcare; *Hospitals; *Violence; Delivery of Health Care; patient abuse; theory synthesis

