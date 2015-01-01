Abstract

The researchers investigated adolescent perceptions of school climate and academic self-efficacy over time for a group of Grade 7 through Grade 9 students. We followed 717 students in an ethnically diverse school district in a small town in northern Ohio from fall 2009 to spring 2011. Four waves of data collected in surveys each fall and spring included measures of perceptions of school climate and academic self-efficacy. Compared to the original cohort of middle school students, the Grade 9 cohort demonstrated the most consistent school climate scores over time, but the Grade 7 students demonstrated the greatest change over two years. White girls exhibited the most consistent level of self-efficacy over time, but ethnically minoritized girls demonstrated the lowest level of self-efficacy (most often) when compared to White girls or ethnically minoritized boys.



RESULTS illustrate the importance of intersectional analyses of adolescents' perceptions of their schools and of themselves so as not to make assumptions about all students within certain gender or ethnic/racial identities.

Language: en