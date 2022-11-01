Abstract

BACKGROUND: Maxillofacial injury is a major health concern worldwide. Incidence of maxillofacial fractures is influenced by socio-demographic, economic, and cultural factor of the population investigated. Identifying the patterns of these fractures is crucial to establish effective treatments and prevention measures. The aim of the study was to to analyze the incidence, etiology, and types of maxillofacial fractures in a tertiary trauma center.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis was conducted for all patients who were admitted with maxillofacial fractures at King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A total of of 422 patients with 978 maxillofacial fractures were enrolled over a 4-year period.



RESULTS: Among the 422 patients, 387 (91.8%) were males, and 35 (8.2%) were females. The mean age of our population was 31.1 years old. Our study has shown that motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of maxillofacial fractures, followed by pedestrian trauma. The most common maxillofacial fractures were orbital fractures, followed by maxillary fractures. The mandibular body was most fractured among mandibular fractures. Our data has shown that males have higher incidence of maxillofacial fractures than females.



CONCLUSION: Our study further validated that road traffic accidents are the most common cause of maxillofacial fractures in our region. These findings emphasized the importance of improving road safety protocols and enforcing traffic laws.

