Abstract

Tsunamis are commonly generated by earthquakes beneath the ocean floor, volcanic eruptions, and landslides. The tsunami following the Tonga eruption of 2022 is believed to have been excited by atmospheric pressure fluctuations generated by the explosion of the volcano. The first, fast-traveling tsunami was excited by Lamb waves; however, it has not been clarified observationally or theoretically which type of atmospheric fluctuations excited more prominent tsunami which followd. In this study, we investigate atmospheric gravity waves that possibly excited the aforementioned subsequent tsunami based on observations and atmosphere-ocean coupling simulations. The atmospheric fluctuations are classified as Lamb waves, acoustic waves, or gravity waves. The arrival time of the gravity wave and the simulation shows that the gravity wave propagated at a phase speed of 215 m/s, coinciding with the tsunami velocity in the Pacific Ocean, and suggesting that the gravity wave resonantly excited the tsunami (Proudman resonance). These observations and theoretical calculations provide an essential basis for investigations of volcano-induced meteotsunamis, including the Tonga event.

