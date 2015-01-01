|
Goldman-Mellor S, Plancarte V, Perez-Lua F, Payán DD, De Trinidad Young ME. SSM Ment. Health 2023; 3: e100177.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36570024
The mental health of the United States' Latino population significantly deteriorated during the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic, and Latino immigrants living in rural areas faced unique vulnerabilities. However, few studies have specifically examined the mental health burden and experiences of rural Latino immigrants during the COVID pandemic. To understand the mental health experiences of first- and second-generation Latinos in rural areas, we conducted semi-structured interviews with 35 Latino residents of rural California counties during July 2020-February 2021 and screened all respondents for major depression and generalized anxiety symptoms using the Patient Health Questionnaire [PHQ]-2 and Generalized Anxiety Disorder [GAD]-2 screeners. We explored the prevalence of symptoms of depression and anxiety in our sample, iteratively analyzed participants' narratives regarding the mental health impact of the pandemic, and used their mental health screener status to contextualize these narratives.
Immigrant; Mental health; COVID-19; Rural; Latino; Latinx health