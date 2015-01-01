Abstract

The mental health of the United States' Latino population significantly deteriorated during the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic, and Latino immigrants living in rural areas faced unique vulnerabilities. However, few studies have specifically examined the mental health burden and experiences of rural Latino immigrants during the COVID pandemic. To understand the mental health experiences of first- and second-generation Latinos in rural areas, we conducted semi-structured interviews with 35 Latino residents of rural California counties during July 2020-February 2021 and screened all respondents for major depression and generalized anxiety symptoms using the Patient Health Questionnaire [PHQ]-2 and Generalized Anxiety Disorder [GAD]-2 screeners. We explored the prevalence of symptoms of depression and anxiety in our sample, iteratively analyzed participants' narratives regarding the mental health impact of the pandemic, and used their mental health screener status to contextualize these narratives.



RESULTS indicated that nearly all respondents viewed mental health as a major concern, and 34% (n ​= ​12) of respondents screened positive for major depression or generalized anxiety disorder. Respondents connected their mental health concerns to experiences of financial precarity, fear of contracting COVID-19, social isolation, and the challenges of remote schooling. Additional themes emerged around problems accessing the mental health care system, the utility of pre-pandemic mental health services, and using healthy coping mechanisms to alleviate psychological problems. Respondents' narratives tended to focus on the mental health challenges facing their family members, particularly their children. Our findings suggest that mental health intervention models that engage with multiple family members, policies that support infrastructure for encouraging exercise and outdoor activity, and ensuring access to culturally and linguistically appropriate mental health care for Latino communities may be important for protecting population mental health.

