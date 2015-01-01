Abstract

BACKGROUND: Impalement of the body is a rare injury and comes with varied presentation. There is no set classification or defined protocols for managing this injury. This case report aims to create awareness among trauma surgeons about unusual presentation and management of such case.



CASE SUMMARY: A 45-year-old man presented to the emergency department with a sharp penetrating wooden plank at right clavicular region between the neck and shoulder following a road traffic accident. The vehicle had crashed into a roadside wooden hut, thus causing an impalement injury. He was meticulously worked up and taken to emergency theatre. The wooden plank was removed and the wound healed uneventfully. Postoperatively, he had fairly good shoulder function and was able to return back to work successfully.



CONCLUSION: Each impalement injury brings in challenges in management as no two cases are the same. The varied presentation and risks involved should be known to medical professionals handling the emergency. Coordinated multidisciplinary team approach is needed for successful outcome.

Language: en