Citation
Chander H, Arachchige SNKK, Wilson SJ, Knight AC, V RFB, Carruth DW, Wade C, Garner JC. Int. J. Hum. Factors Ergon. 2020; 7(2): 125-143.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Inderscience Publishers)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The impact of military footwear and workload on slip incidence and severity have been previously reported. Further analysis of slip initiation biomechanics is warranted in attempt to prevent slips. Sixteen participants were tested with two military boots, standard (STD) and minimalist (MIN), before (PRE) and after (POST) a load carrying task during normal gait (NG), unexpected (US) and expected (ES) slips. Joint kinematics, ground reaction forces and muscle activity from the slipping leg were analysed using a 2 (MIN-STD) × 2 (PRE-POST) × 3 (NG-US-ES) repeated measures ANOVA.
