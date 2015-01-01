|
Taber MJ. Int. J. Hum. Factors Ergon. 2020; 7(3): 260-281.
Copyright © 2020, Inderscience Publishers
The goal of this research was to develop greater understanding of how environmental factors such as passive heat stress (through cockpit solar loading) might influence performance of offshore helicopter pilots who are completing simulated in-flight emergencies. Real-time physiological data such as heart rate, respiration, skin temperature, and eye tracking were used as objective quantitative measures to contextualise performance based on realistic environmental conditions.
