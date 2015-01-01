SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bowo LP, Furusho M. Int. J. Hum. Factors Ergon. 2021; 8(1): e2243.

(Copyright © 2021, Inderscience Publishers)

10.1504/IJHFE.2021.115042

This study employs the human error assessment and reduction technique (HEART) and its error producing conditions relating to the 4M (man, machine, media, and management) method to analyse the causes of occupational accidents in Australia. It seeks to find the causes of occupational accidents, apply the HEART-4M method to occupational accidents, and redefine generic tasks (GTs) in a maritime work environment. It acquires data from the 2008-2017 Australia Transport Safety Bureau report on merchant ships and analyses 30 occupational accident data reports through HEART-4M. The results consist of the onboard working situation and its relation to a GT, error producing conditions, and human error probability calculations. The most common GT in these accidents was a simple task performed rapidly, routine tasks involving a relatively low level of skill, and complex tasks. Furthermore, most accidents occurred during the loading and unloading of cargo.

Keywords: human factors; management factors; machine factors; media factors; occupational accidents; HEART-4M method; maritime accidents; accident data report; generic task; human error probability; HEP.


Language: en
