Although fear of falling is a risk factor for a fall and a leading cause of injury, morbidity, and mortality among older adults, there has been lack of attention to older adults with visual disabilities. This study aimed to examine fear of falling associated with activities of daily living in those with visual disabilities. A total of 18 older adults with visual disabilities completed a 10-point Likert type scale to measure fear of falling and elaborated on their ratings during exit interviews. The ratings and exit interviews were analysed via descriptive statistics and inductive content analysis, respectively. Fear of falling was negatively correlated with length of residence in the current home. The content analysis helped to identify barriers and facilitators to reducing fear of falling and fall risks, which were documented under 14 themes for home environments, six themes for outside the home, and six themes for general cases.



