Abstract

Detecting dangerous driving scenarios has been shown to be affected by driving experience, risk-taking or risk perception, and visual search. Given that the results are largely mixed, it is important to understand which individual differences affect drivers' hazard perception abilities. Three hundred ninety-eight drivers recruited throughout the USA participated in an online study by completing a hazard perception video task, two visual perception tasks, and surveys. A latent structural equation model was evaluated finding that visual perception skills and knowledge of traffic laws predicted hazard perception skills. Unlike much of the existing literature, driving experience and risk perception did not predict hazard perception skills. Additionally, the results of a latent structural equation mediation model revealed that driving experience did not mediate the relationship between hazard perception skills and knowledge of traffic laws. These results may prove useful in redesigning training programs and targeting the most susceptible individuals to decrease crash risks.



Keywords: crash risks; driving experience; driving skills; hazard detection; hazard perception; individual differences; SEM; structural equation modelling; traffic laws; USA; visual perception.

Language: en