Abstract

In the Netherlands, older cyclists run an increased risk of bicycle crashes. Critical factors are low-speed interactions, stopping, (dis)mounting, and potentially misjudging riding speeds. A Bicycle Light Communication System (BLCS) was therefore developed that displayed riding speed, braking, and turning intentions. In an experiment, 21 older and 20 younger cyclists observed BLCS-signals of a lead cyclist and estimated speeds of an approaching cyclist, with and without BLCS. Interviews were conducted to assess general opinions on BLCS and its influence on cycling behaviour. In a small follow-up study, twelve older cyclists used a BLCS-bicycle one week to explore first user-impressions. The majority evaluated the BLCS positively, mainly the turning indicator and brake light components, even though interpreting the speed signals was difficult. Although the first user-impressions revealed that the direction indicator does not influence self-reported balance (positively or negatively), the majority reported that they would like to use a BLCS themselves.



Keywords: cycling; ageing; safety; intention; interaction; communication; support; interpretation; acceptance; mental workload.

Language: en