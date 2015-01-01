Abstract

The essential skills underlying crew resource management (CRM) are described in the competency frameworks published by the International Civil Aviation Organization and International Air Transport Association. CRM dynamic model (CRM-DYMO) demonstrated that CRM processes based upon these competency frameworks could be described as a simple input-output-process (IPO) model. This paper illustrates how the major characteristics in the Line Operations Safety Audits (LOSA) threat and error framework relate directly to components in CRM-DYMO. It provides a basis for understanding error within the LOSA framework with respect to a competency-based model of CRM. The approach is illustrated with reference to examples of CRM performance taken from aircraft accident reports. CRM-DYMO forms a practical basis for translating LOSA data into effective CRM training by making explicit the functional linkages between these two constructs.



Keywords: crew resource management; CRM; threat and error management; TEM; evidence-based training; EBT; pilot competencies.

Language: en