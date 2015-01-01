|
Citation
|
Harris D, Mansikka H, Virtanen K. Int. J. Hum. Factors Ergon. 2021; 8(4): e319330.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Inderscience Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The essential skills underlying crew resource management (CRM) are described in the competency frameworks published by the International Civil Aviation Organization and International Air Transport Association. CRM dynamic model (CRM-DYMO) demonstrated that CRM processes based upon these competency frameworks could be described as a simple input-output-process (IPO) model. This paper illustrates how the major characteristics in the Line Operations Safety Audits (LOSA) threat and error framework relate directly to components in CRM-DYMO. It provides a basis for understanding error within the LOSA framework with respect to a competency-based model of CRM. The approach is illustrated with reference to examples of CRM performance taken from aircraft accident reports. CRM-DYMO forms a practical basis for translating LOSA data into effective CRM training by making explicit the functional linkages between these two constructs.
Language: en