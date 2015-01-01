Abstract

Motion sickness may be a factor detrimental to the experience of self-driving cars. This study investigates whether auditory displays can support in lowering passengers' feeling of motion sickness by allowing them to anticipate upcoming manoeuvres. Twenty participants took part in the study and rode on a specially designed test track with and without auditory display while performing a reading task. The display provided information about upcoming car manoeuvres, which were identified as being motion sickness inducing and the sounds were designed to resemble the actual sound of the manoeuvres taking place. Sounds representing acceleration, deceleration and left and right turns were played slightly in advance of the upcoming manoeuvre. Participants rated their motion sickness at regular intervals during the ride as well as before and after the ride. The results showed that illness ratings in the auditory display condition were statistically lower significantly compared to the condition without sound. The sounds were also judged as intuitive and helpful by the users who reported willingness to use them when riding autonomous cars in the future, especially while reading or working. These results have implications for the interaction design of self-driving cars and can guide future auditory display research.



Keywords: motion sickness; sonification; autonomous drive; autonomous car; car intention; car perception; self-driving vehicles; auditory display; interaction design; auditory display guidelines; experiment; automation technology; user acceptance.

