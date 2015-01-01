Abstract

The ability to withstand cold temperatures and perform motor tasks in cold environments is a requirement in various industries. This study aimed to determine whether being read a mindfulness passage along with repeated cold exposure could improve motor performance and tolerance in cold conditions. Participants were assigned to either a cold exposure, or a mindfulness plus cold exposure training group. For training, the cold exposure group submerged their hand in cold water (2°C), and the mindfulness group did the same as they were read a mindfulness script. Following training both groups performed a maximum duration exposure to cold test, and then performed a cold grooved pegboard and knot untying post-test. Both groups performed similarly on the motor tests. Maximum cold exposure duration was greater in the mindfulness group. Individuals exposed to cold/wet environments could increase their ability to withstand cold exposure by implementing mindfulness techniques.



Keywords: cold exposure; cold training; mindfulness; hand function; cold tolerance; discomfort; sensation; dexterity.

