Citation

Chen Y, Sun HM, Shih YH. Int. J. Hum. Factors Ergon. 2022; 9(1): 95-109.

(Copyright © 2022, Inderscience Publishers)

10.1504/IJHFE.2022.120475

unavailable

The purpose of this study is to explore the effect factors of motion sickness for the HMD virtual reality (VR) system with six-axis dynamic platform. We would like to understand the influences of duration of simulator use, operational control training, and the first/third person perspective on motion sickness from related literature review. We constructed the hypotheses based on a systematic view of thinking from the postural instability theory and the sensory conflict theory. In order to efficiently realise the perception of motion sickness, we make use of the fast motion sickness (FMS) scale to assess the level of motion sickness of subjects. Experimental results show that the above factors have significant impacts on motion sickness. In addition, there is a significant relationship between the FMS scores of motion sickness and the heart rate.

Keywords: sensory conflict theory; postural instability theory; motion sickness; virtual reality; six-axis dynamic platform.


Language: en
