Abstract

Automobile repairs constitute a major occupation in developing countries particularly in nations that import the technological system. Lots of technicians in different skills and specialities are involved. These workmen operate in clouds in the same location called mechanic village of workshop which often aggravate the exposure to hazards by the operators of the workplace. This study investigates the prevalence of combined occupational risks among the mechanics operating the workshop. The risks factors that characterised the workplace include poor educational background, environmental pollutions form exhaust, spent/used oil and grease, poor house-keeping, defective facilities layout, poor attitude to safety guidelines, and accidents with varying degree of hazards. The local tradition of having mechanics - engaged in diverse repairs and services of vehicle - packed in a single location was found to constitute grave threat to the life of the operators of the system using RSM tools. Efforts are suggested towards legislative, ergonomic and safety intervention to discourage the continuation of culture of mechanic villagehood as well as mitigate the consequences.



Keywords: occupational hazard; automobile repairs; ergonomic intervention; response surface methodology; RSM; Nigeria.

Language: en