SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Salimi B, Somarin ZM, Hamid M, Ghazizadeh A. Int. J. Hum. Factors Ergon. 2022; 9(3): 231-260.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Inderscience Publishers)

DOI

10.1504/IJHFE.2022.10046899

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Road accidents are among the important challenges that all communities face. Fatal road accidents are closely related to the severity of the collision, which is affected by a variety of factors, including human error, road conditions and weather conditions. Individual errors are a significant cause of accidents, which are influenced by an individual's behavioural characteristics. Behavioural factors are developed by an individual's decision-making style. One of the innovative aspects of this study is the inclusion of drivers' decision-making styles in analysing the causes of accidents with severe injuries. Additionally, this study will determine the primary factors that contribute to the severity of injury utilising principal factor analysis and correlation matrix approaches. Our results show that flexible and hierarchical decision-making styles are the dominant styles in all groups. Non-observance of safe distance, vehicle defects, and bad weather are the three foremost factors affecting the severity of injuries. Human factors with nearly 60% importance, is the most important group of features in determining injury severity. Furthermore, the features of not wearing a seat belt, using a mobile phone while driving, and not observing a safe distance have the most positive alignment with injury, respectively.

Keywords: road accident; decision-making style; injury severity; principal component analysis; PCA; correlation matrix.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print