Abstract

There have been several calls within the accident analysis literature to translate systems thinking-based theories and accident analysis methods into practical and usable tools for practitioners. This paper reports on the findings from a post-implementation evaluation of an incident reporting system underpinned Rasmussen's (Saf Sci 27(2/3):183-213, 1997) risk-management framework and Accimap. An online survey was used to evaluate end-users' use and attitudes towards the system after 12 months of implementation. While almost all respondents had used the incident reporting system to collect data, few had undertaken the required training. While the privacy and security of the system were evaluated favourably, significant problems were highlighted with usability, sustainability of the system, and utility of the data for organisations. Overall, the results highlight the significant resource constraints experienced by end-users during the implementation of the new incident reporting system. The challenges for translating a systems thinking-based approach into practice are discussed.

Language: en