Abstract

Because of the complex topography in mountainous areas, road traffic risk factors like sharp turns, continuous long downhills, multi-tunnel sections and dangerous roadside environment are very common. The objective of this study was to analyze how accurately do the drivers perceive hazardous degrees of the above four mountainous highway traffic risk factors by making a comparison between subjective risk and objective risk. The results of subjective/perceived risk were based on a self-completion questionnaire survey in a sample of the drivers. 12,866 cases of mountainous highway crashes in Yunnan from 2015 to 2017 were used to establish the "objective/statistical risk" for various risk factors. The results show that as far as differences in hazardous degrees between different mountainous highway traffic risk factors are concerned, the comparisons show high correlations between statistical risk and perceived risk. Both the relative values of statistical risk and perceived risk corresponding to "multi-tunnel sections" are the highest, and the two relative values corresponding to "continuous long downhills" are the lowest. The factors of age, gender, crash experience and the injuries in the crashes of the drivers are proved to have effects on the corresponding perceived risk according to the investigation results. The elderly over 65 years old have much less insufficient perception of the mountainous highway traffic risk factors compared with the objective risk they are facing. There are great differences in statistical and perceived risk between female and male drivers who are between 18 and 24 years old, and the differences in other age groups are not as great as this age group. Drivers recovered from injuries perceived much higher hazardous degrees of all the studied four mountainous highway traffic risk factors than the uninjured drivers in the crashes. The results of this research can provide references for the drivers to modify their driving behaviors to be more appropriate to the circumstances according to the risk they perceive during their driving on the mountainous highways.

Language: en