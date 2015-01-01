Abstract

The subway context is a risky environment. Hundreds of individual incidents occur every year in this environment, entailing a safety issue for subway companies and safety organisations. This review deals with individual incidents at the platform-train-tracks interface (PT2I) with a particular focus on accidents and precursor analysis and on preventive measures. 42 articles ranging from 1984 to 2018 were selected and analysed to understand this issue. Our results suggest that the existing literature provides a relatively comprehensive picture of the individual factors involved in accidents, but that there is a lack of knowledge on the impact of the socio-cultural environment, the equipment and surroundings, and the organizational factors. Concerning preventive measures, although 20 measures covering all levels and types of prevention are presented, only 7 have been evaluated. Research areas of particular interest are real-user behaviours, systemic approaches to behavioural determinants, and evaluation of preventive measures.

Language: en