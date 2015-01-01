Abstract

This paper describes the results of an exploratory study on the analysis of on-train-data-recorder (OTDR) data. The results are discussed in terms of their applicability in competence management and human factors research. Data were downloaded for 20 journeys at the same time of day, over the same route during 1 month. The data were matched to the drivers rostered to work that route to compare differences within and between drivers. Clear differences were found between drivers in terms of their use of the power and brake levers, but unsurprisingly the network was also found to exert an influence on their use. The station dwell times and overall journey time were found to routinely exceed timetabled allowances, and red signals were frequently encountered across the 20 journeys. The data provide for possibilities to support driver competence management through the identification of desirable driving behaviours, but as yet such indicators have not been validated. The data also provide a wealth of information for human factors research that has applications in better understanding the train driver task and supporting it through improving rules and interface designs.

Language: en