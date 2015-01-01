Abstract

Ship collisions caused by navigation officer error significantly threaten the safety of marine navigation. An increased fear of collision for navigation officers in a close-quarters situation (CQS) may lead to failure to perform the prescribed collision-avoidance measures. This study measured the perceived collision risk (PCR) for 30 coast guard navigation officers according to their heart-rate variability in CQSs, then identified the key factors influencing measured PCR values. The PCR was measured in four types of simulated CQS, with two ships approaching each other from 2.5 nautical miles to the point of collision. The maximum PCR bearing was identified at a relative bearing of 135° based on the "own ship." Multiple regression analysis showed that the navigator's personality factors, i.e., their onboard career and license rating, negatively (−) influenced the 95% confidence level. However, navigator age did not have significant effects on PCR. This investigation of PCR factors can help novice navigators avoid collisions due to fear or panic in a CQS with a target ship.

Language: en