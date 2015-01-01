|
Durand N, Gotteland JB, Matton N, Bortolotti L, Sandt M. Cogn. Technol. Work 2021; 23(3): 481-496.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Humans still play a key role in air traffic control but their performances limit the capacity of the airspace and are responsible for delays. At the tactical level, even though air traffic controllers (ATCO) are trained for years, their performances are limited. In this article, we first isolated the tactical horizontal deconfliction task and explained its mathematical complexity. We observed through a simple experiment conducted on trainee and experienced ATCOs its complexity on random traffic in a part-task trainer displaying two to five aircraft trajectories at the same altitude. We compared performances of trainee ATCOs with experienced ATCOs using two different displays: a basic display showing information on aircraft positions and a dynamic visualization tool that represents the conflicting portions of aircraft trajectories and the evolution of the conflict zone when the user adds a maneuver to an aircraft. The tool allows the user to dynamically check the potential conflicting zones with the computer mouse before making a maneuver decision.
Air traffic complexity; Air traffic control; Conflict detection; Decision support tool; Visualization tool