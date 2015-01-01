Abstract

Accurate understanding of traffic signs is integral to driving safety. Questionnaires and behavior tests are usually used to measure sign comprehension. However, biometric indicators have also been developed to measure sign comprehension. This study investigated neural indicators underlying traffic sign understanding by measuring event-related potentials (ERPs). A stimulus 1-stimulus 2 paradigm was adopted. A sign identification experiment was conducted independently in a laboratory setting with 60 participants divided into two groups. ERPs and brain topographies were analyzed to evaluate traffic sign comprehension. Misunderstanding was associated with greater amplitudes of the N300 and N400. The study demonstrates that the N300 and N400 are effective neural indicators for evaluating sign comprehension and can be used for predicting drivers' sign comprehension and behavior.

