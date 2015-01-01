Abstract

Advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) are now numerous, each relieving drivers of their responsibility for the control of different aspects of the driving task. Notably, adaptive cruise control (ACC) for longitudinal control, or lane departure prevention (LDP) and lane centring control (LCC) for lateral control, two variations of the lane-keeping assistance (LKA) system. Drivers must familiarise themselves with various symbols to correctly identify and activate the system they wish to be using and the existing standard graphical symbols for ACC and LKA are often replaced by manufacturers in favour of their own symbols. With a user-centred approach in mind, we previously conducted a focus group where drivers were invited to design their own symbols and discuss those symbols currently in-use. In the present research, we administered an online survey and analysed the responses from 328 drivers regarding different levels of knowledge about ADAS, to evaluate the usability of a selection of these symbols. Our results indicate that the standard ACC symbol would not be the most suitable of the four symbols tested, whereas, the standard LKA/LDP symbol was greatly confused with any of the four LCC symbols we tested, especially if hands were present on the symbol. Finally, drivers without prior knowledge of ADAS had more difficulties interpreting those symbols in general. Considerations for the development and evaluation of graphical symbols are discussed.

