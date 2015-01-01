Abstract

Workload has long been considered as one of the important factors for personal functions and malfunctions, particularly in complex systems. Undertaking operations in workstations of such systems usually entails complex tasks and poor cognitive performance of their operators may contribute to human error and critical subsequent consequences. Although many studies have investigated the effects of workload on the cognitive performance, there is a gap for specific jobs and operations such as control room operation. This paper then aims to determine that what dimensions of the workload has more impact on cognitive performance of a combined cycle power plant (CCPP) Control room operators. Control room operators from two CCPPs participated (n = 95) in this study. Hierarchical task analysis (HTA) was employed to perform the job analysis. To assess the perceived workload, NASA Task Load Index (NASA-TLX) was performed at the end of the work shift. The participants were subjected to three cognitive performance tests including sustained attention, simple reaction and working memory at the beginning and end of the work shift. The values of mental demand on check and control tasks (92.17 ± 4.38), decisions about abnormal conditions (90.16 ± 5.71) and reporting (85.09 ± 3.25) were high. The task of communication and coordination in terms of temporal demand (71.66 ± 7.3) and performance (68.04 ± 4.92) had higher values compared to other tasks. The highest weighted workload (84.27 ± 6.48) was also attributed to the task of checking and controlling. Sustained attention and working memory were more susceptible to excessive workload among CCPP control room operators.

Language: en