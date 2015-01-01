|
Citation
Saldanha MCW, Araújo LLF, Arcuri R, Vidal MCR, de Carvalho PVR, de Carvalho RJM. Cogn. Technol. Work 2022; 24(3): 521-535.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
Modern organizations live in a context of political, economic, technological, social and environmental changes for which they need to be prepared to adapt and continue operating successfully. In this sense, a more resilient performance becomes a fundamental factor for an organization's success. In this article, we present the ResiliFRAM method, a detailed description on how to use the Functional Resonance Analysis Method--FRAM to analyse resilient performance. The aim is to understand how the resilience abilities, monitoring, anticipating, responding and learning, are articulated producing a resilient performance. ResiliFRAM uses ergonomic analysis to understand Work-as-Done (WAD) and FRAM to identify routes for resilient performance. ResiliFRAM was applied in a case study in the construction industry of the building sector and the results indicated that it is possible to shed light on some organizational practices that afford a more resilient performance.
Language: en
Keywords
Civil construction; Ergonomic analysis; FRAM; Resilience engineering