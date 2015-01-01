Abstract

Modern organizations live in a context of political, economic, technological, social and environmental changes for which they need to be prepared to adapt and continue operating successfully. In this sense, a more resilient performance becomes a fundamental factor for an organization's success. In this article, we present the ResiliFRAM method, a detailed description on how to use the Functional Resonance Analysis Method--FRAM to analyse resilient performance. The aim is to understand how the resilience abilities, monitoring, anticipating, responding and learning, are articulated producing a resilient performance. ResiliFRAM uses ergonomic analysis to understand Work-as-Done (WAD) and FRAM to identify routes for resilient performance. ResiliFRAM was applied in a case study in the construction industry of the building sector and the results indicated that it is possible to shed light on some organizational practices that afford a more resilient performance.

Language: en