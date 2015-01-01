SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hirasawa J. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2023; 54(1): 21-28.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.54.21

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this study, author proposed motorcycle position measurement method that use image processing technology. Previous paper shows that an omnidirectional camera is useful to acquire angle information. In this paper, "Smart Pylon" is described as a new measuring equipment that keep correct position of an omnidirectional camera. Running test on a shape of the 8 figure with two smart pylons was carried out. The test vehicle is a small electric scooter equips with three inertial sensor units. Experimental results shows that the movies captured by omnidirectional cameras provide precision directional informations.


Language: ja

Keywords

Evaluation technology; Motorcycle; Omnidirectional camera; Vehicle dynamics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print