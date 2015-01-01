Abstract

In this study, author proposed motorcycle position measurement method that use image processing technology. Previous paper shows that an omnidirectional camera is useful to acquire angle information. In this paper, "Smart Pylon" is described as a new measuring equipment that keep correct position of an omnidirectional camera. Running test on a shape of the 8 figure with two smart pylons was carried out. The test vehicle is a small electric scooter equips with three inertial sensor units. Experimental results shows that the movies captured by omnidirectional cameras provide precision directional informations.

