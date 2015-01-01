Abstract

In the previous study, we developed a risk assessment test using a touch panel display, and attempted to measure self-monitoring ability based on the relationship between actual performance and its self-estimation. In this paper, in addition to this, we examined the relationship between the intention to compensate by velocity selection and the actual driving behavior on the road. In this study we increased the number of participants. In addition to this, a certified driving instructor rode along with the participants to evaluate their driving. Actual performance on the risk assessment test was uncorrelated with self-estimation of the test result. The self-estimation of the test result and the velocity considered appropriate for driving the same road again on the test were also uncorrelated. On the other hand, there was a significant correlation between the appropriate velocity selected on the test and the number of times the instructor rated the velocity as inappropriate. An analysis of variance of the two factors, with the adequacy of the self-assessment and the duration of the TMT-B time required as factors, revealed a significant interaction, with the group whose TMT-B time required exceeded 33.4 seconds (Median) and whose self-estimation deviated from the actual performance by more than 10% having significantly lower instructor driving score than the other groups.

Language: ja