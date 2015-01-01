Abstract

In this research, we proposed a method to artificially make a pedal misapplication on a driving simulator. Specifically, we used a method of remotely changing the pedal position so that the driver would not notice it. As a result, we were able to confirm the experimental participants who continued to step on the accelerator pedal without releasing it after pedal misapplication errors, as in recent accidents. It was possible to quantitatively investigate the driver reaction at the time of a pedal misapplication, which was difficult to observe in previous studies.

