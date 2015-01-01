Abstract

Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS), which can stop a vehicle when driver's sudden illness occurs while driving by pressing a switch, is beginning to be installed in vehicles such as large commercial bus etc. This study investigated the specification of the current emergency stop switches. Furthermore, the operation method of the emergency stop switch that is easy to press when the driver's sudden illness occurs was examined based on an ergonomic analysis. The authors evaluated the arrangement and shape of the emergency stop switch by questionnaire from the analysis considering the situation when the driver's physical condition suddenly changed. As a result, it was found that the most optimal condition of the switch is when it is placed in front of the center console, with convex shape of 26-30 mm diameter. The characteristics make it easy to press the switch even when the driver's eyes are closed and the posture is collapsed to the right due to sudden changes in physical condition.

Language: ja