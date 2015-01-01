Abstract

The steering reaction force characteristics in the on-center range were evaluated by subject experiments using a driving simulator. In these experiments, we analyzed correlations between the value of sensory evaluation and the physiological index. We found that sensory evaluation was possible for both evaluation drivers and general drivers using 38 sensory evaluation words. It was shown that CSI was correlated with the feeling of friction and viscosity for evaluation drivers. In contrast, SE was effective for the evaluation of the steering reaction force characteristics, which are unstable for general drivers. The electroencephalogram showed a common trend in both driver groups. The low beta wave index was effective for the evaluation of the steering reaction force characteristics, which allows the driver to concentrate on steering.

Language: ja