Abstract

The interaction between a Society of Automobile Engineers Level-3 automated vehicle and a fallback ready user is an important issue in automobile automation. We conducted a driving simulator experiment to investigate driver intervention during the system's emergency manoeuvre (EM) by steering when encountering an imminent collision risk during automated driving. As results of the experiment, many drivers intervened during the EM by steering, and drivers who intervened at a point when the lateral control force was particularly high tended to increase the risk. Based on the results of the first report and this experiment, we summarized the items that the system should consider when the driver intervenes during EM.

