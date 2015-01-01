Abstract

Wireless power transfer has been proposed to solve the issue of the electric contact fault or maintenance in the direct charging system. In this research, a dynamic wireless power transfer system is developed for auto guided vehicles. Not only the transmitting performance but also the durability of the transmitter coil is simulated and evaluated with the actual measurement. Then 1.8kW DWPT is achieved with the transmitter coils that have enough durability for loading auto guided vehicles. This research also introduces the embedment of the power transmission system in the road surface of the wireless power transfer system and the change of the transmitter coil with time and settings. It is revealed that there is change in the coil parameters by setting, but no changes after 10 months in an outdoor situation.

Language: ja