Yoshino J, Hiraoka T, Shimono K, Umeda M, Suda Y. Transactions of Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan 2022; 53(6): 1095-1101.

10.11351/jsaeronbun.53.1095

unavailable

A minimal risk maneuver (MRM) stops a vehicle in a case when the driver does not respond to the request to intervene (RTI) delivered from the system of Level 3 or lower driving automation or in a case when Level 4 automated driving vehicle will go out of the operational design domain (ODD). This manuscript classifies the triggering conditions of MRM and the corresponding appropriate MRM.


Automatic brake; Minimal risk maneuver; Safety; Vehicle-to-vehicle and infrastructure-to-vehicle communication

