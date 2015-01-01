Abstract

Many studies on driving behaviour and human characteristics often use multiple questionnaires, that is burdensome for older drivers. It works efficiently if only valid items are used to adequately represent differences among older drivers. The aim of the present report is to develop an exhaustive questionnaire incorporating several driving-related scales. The analysis was conducted using the latent rank theory. As a result, the 121 items of the existing questionnaire could be reduced to 45 items without significant loss of information. With the new questionnaire, it is possible to measure 8 different subjective assessments, such as safe driving orientation and awareness of change.

Language: ja