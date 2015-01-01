|
Koga K, Nishijima T, Sugiyama H. Transactions of Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan 2022; 53(6): 1134-1139.
In order to develop a Transformer-based spoken dialogue system for natural dialogue about the scenery like a passenger, we collected a dataset of dialogue between role of drivers and passengers who engaged in a dialogue by sharing scenery driving movies by online. The collected dataset was analyzed to determine the extent to which utterances that talked about scenery or involved self-disclosure occur. The results showed that basic chit-chat performance was most important, even for chit-chat dialogues that talks about scenery.
