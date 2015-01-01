SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hidaka T, Tsuruta M, Hasegawa H. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(6): 1146-1153.

(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.53.1146

This study was conducted to select appropriate evaluation words for sound quality evaluation of car audio systems and to clarify the required sound quality. From the 997 adjectives prepared, 104 were selected as appropriate evaluation words through an Internet survey. Next, a listening experiment was conducted to select words with no overlap in meaning, and the evaluation results were classified by cluster analysis and refined by graphical modeling. As a result, 11 evaluation words were selected, including a preference word. Then, the results of causal analysis using covariance structure analysis showed that 'Ear friendly' had the greatest influence on the evaluation word 'Like,' followed by 'Natural' and 'Sense of spread.' This indicates that the sound quality of car audio desired by many people is 'a natural sound with little stimulation.'


Language: ja

and control; audio; communication; covariance structure analysis; evaluation word; graphical modeling; information

