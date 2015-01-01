Abstract

The percentage of people killed or seriously injured in traffic accidents is the highest at night, and about 40% of accidents occur at intersections. In this study, we propose a system for alerting drivers at intersections. The system uses the infrared camera and on-board distance measurement sensor in an infrastructure-type monitoring system. We mapped pixel coordinates obtained from both the infrared camera and on-board distance measurement sensor to obtain the location of the object type. After determining the dangerous scene, the driver can find a warning light that is fixed on the crosswalk and pay attention to the path road.

Language: ja