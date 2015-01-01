SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Saito M, Yamamoto C, One H, Masamoto T, Li A, Dobber E, Li H, Ito T, Nomura H, Oda K. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(6): 1253-1259.

(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.53.1253

unavailable

The percentage of people killed or seriously injured in traffic accidents is the highest at night, and about 40% of accidents occur at intersections. In this study, we propose a system for alerting drivers at intersections. The system uses the infrared camera and on-board distance measurement sensor in an infrastructure-type monitoring system. We mapped pixel coordinates obtained from both the infrared camera and on-board distance measurement sensor to obtain the location of the object type. After determining the dangerous scene, the driver can find a warning light that is fixed on the crosswalk and pay attention to the path road.


Language: ja

Accident avoidance; Intersection infrastructure; Road; Social system

