SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dos Santos JCP, Valli JB, Sesse NS, Mackenzie Ross S, Zandonade E, Ayres LR, Sampaio KN. Arch. Environ. Occup. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19338244.2022.2161456

PMID

36573257

Abstract

This work aimed to identify variables associated with increased risk of outcome severity as well as to describe clinical manifestations/symptoms and management of pesticide-related cases reported to a poison center in Brazil. An increased risk of more severe outcomes was observed when exposures occurred in rural areas, involved suicide attempts and moderately to extremely hazardous pesticides. Clinical manifestations with higher frequencies included vomiting, nausea, sialorrhea, headache, miosis and sweating. From the treatment initially applied to the patient, 51.91% encompassed gastric lavage, but this procedure was only recommended in 20.01% of cases by the CIATox. Identifying risk factors associated with poor outcome, describing clinical manifestations, and contrasting initial treatment measures adopted against those recommended by the Poison Center can help determine diagnosis, prognosis and ensure appropriate clinical interventions are used in cases of pesticide poisoning.


Language: en

Keywords

poison control center; Antidotes; gastric lavage; pesticides; suicide attempted

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print