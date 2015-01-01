Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Barcelona Superblock model transforms urban public spaces into active-friendly spaces, a key issue for public health. This study assessed the extent to which a newly developed Superblock in St. Antoni Market Square was used by citizens to perform physical activities and for sedentary behaviour during the first year of implementation. It then compared this citizens' use of the Superblock for physical activities and sedentary behaviour with a comparison site at one-year follow-up, when the Superblock was fully integrated into citizens' daily life.



METHODS: This observational comparative study (May 2018-May 2019) used the System for Observing Play and Recreation in Communities (SOPARC). SOPARC assessed citizens' sitting, standing, walking, practice of vigorous activities and use of electric scooter by gender, age group and time of the day. At the Superblock site, two observers completed five weekly observations: the opening week, and at three, five, eight and twelve months. At the comparison site, observers completed one weekly observation at twelve months after the implementation of the Superblock. Observations included 4 days/week (including weekends) and, 4 h/day (morning, midday, afternoon, evening).



RESULTS: At baseline, an average of 2,340 citizens/hour were observed using the Superblock but visits reduced by 12% in the next three observation weeks and 17.6% after one-year (mainly elderly and teenagers). At baseline, 92.9% walked in the Superblock, while 3.1% engaged in vigorous physical activity. After one year, citizens' walking decreased by 18.2%, from 2,170 citizens/hour at baseline to 1,930 citizens/hour. Citizens' engagement in vigorous activities also declined by 11%, from 73 citizens/hour at baseline to 65 citizens/hour at one-year follow up. In the comparison site, citizens' usage for walking and vigorous physical activity was similar to the Superblock.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first study to assess the extent to which citizens made use of the Barcelona Superblock model to perform physical activities, an urban built-environment intervention that is both novel and health-enhancing. The Superblock model would benefit from strategies maximizing effectiveness for promoting superblock-based physical activity, with special focus on seniors and teenagers.

