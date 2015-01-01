|
Grove JL, Young JR, Chen Z, Blakey SM, Beckham JC, Calhoun PS, Dedert EA, Goldston DB, Pugh MJ, Kimbrel NA. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36573028
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Pain confers risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Experiential avoidance (EA), which is relevant to both pain and suicide risk, has not been studied as a potential mechanism for this relationship. The present study tested the hypothesis that pain indirectly impacts suicide risk through EA in a national sample of Gulf War veterans.
suicide; Chronic pain; veterans; experiential avoidance; Gulf War