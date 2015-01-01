SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Grove JL, Young JR, Chen Z, Blakey SM, Beckham JC, Calhoun PS, Dedert EA, Goldston DB, Pugh MJ, Kimbrel NA. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13811118.2022.2160681

36573028

OBJECTIVE: Pain confers risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Experiential avoidance (EA), which is relevant to both pain and suicide risk, has not been studied as a potential mechanism for this relationship. The present study tested the hypothesis that pain indirectly impacts suicide risk through EA in a national sample of Gulf War veterans.

METHODS: Participants included a stratified random sample of United States veterans (N = 1,012, 78% male) who had served in the Gulf War region between August 1990 and July 1991. Validated scales were used to quantify levels of pain, EA, and suicide risk.

RESULTS: Regression analyses indicated independent associations between pain, EA, and suicide risk; moreover, the association between pain and suicide risk was no longer significant once EA was included in model. Bootstrapping analyses confirmed that EA partially accounted for the cross-sectional association between pain and suicide risk, independent of common co-occurring problems, such as depression, PTSD, and alcohol use disorder symptoms.

CONCLUSIONS: EA could be a key modifiable risk factor to target in people experiencing pain.


suicide; Chronic pain; veterans; experiential avoidance; Gulf War

