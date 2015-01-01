Abstract

Fatigue can significantly affect the biomechanics of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during single-legged jumping, and these changes are closely related to ACL injuries. Unfortunately, there is no convenient way to accurately and quickly track these changes. This present study aimed to develop such a method based on video capture and inverse dynamics simulation.Are our method's results accurate and reliable? Fifteen participants performed sing-legged jumping before and after the fatigue protocol, and their actions were videotaped. The videos were processed and converted to marked motion data, used to drive the mannequin model in AnyBody Modelling System (AMS) for the inverse dynamics simulations. The ACL segment was also constructed based on one participant's MRI data and added the mannequin model.Our results were similar to the findings from previous studies. Neuromuscular fatigue decreased the peak flexion angles and increased the low-the-limb muscle strength and activation. These alterations might contribute to ACL tears and ruptures. In addition, the simulation showed that the ACL force significantly (p < 0.05) increased as a result of fatigue during single-legged jumping. Our study provides a facile and reliable method to study the effects of neuromuscular fatigue on lower-the-limb biomechanics. Such a method can be applied to investigate other risk factors on ACL injuries and assist in developing workable plans for athlete training in the future.

Language: en